REBusinessOnline

LPC, Angelo Gordon Break Ground on 120,600 SF Spec Industrial Project in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — A partnership between Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. (LPC) and New York-based alternative investment firm Angelo Gordon has broken ground on a 120,600-square-foot industrial project in the western Boston suburb of Marlborough. The speculative facility will feature a clear height of 32 feet and 10 loading docks. ARCO National Construction is the general contractor for the project, and LPC will also handle leasing. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  