LPC, Angelo Gordon Break Ground on 120,600 SF Spec Industrial Project in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — A partnership between Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. (LPC) and New York-based alternative investment firm Angelo Gordon has broken ground on a 120,600-square-foot industrial project in the western Boston suburb of Marlborough. The speculative facility will feature a clear height of 32 feet and 10 loading docks. ARCO National Construction is the general contractor for the project, and LPC will also handle leasing. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2023.