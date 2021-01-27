LPC Buys Development Site in Phoenix for 321,873 SF Buckeye85 Industrial Project
PHOENIX — LPC Desert West has purchased nearly 20 acres in the Interstate 10 corridor for the development of Buckeye85, an industrial project in Phoenix. The 321,873-square-foot Class A property will offer location, flexibility and creative industrial amenities targeted for mid-size users focused on creating an omnichannel marketplace, according to LPC.
Situated at the southwest corner of 103rd Avenue and Buckeye Road/MC-87 Highway, Buckeye85 will feature spaces divisible to 100,000 square feet, 36-foot clear heights, full concrete truck courts, a 94-door cross-dock configuration and freezer/cooler capabilities.
Additionally, the development will offer touchless technology throughout; clerestory windows offering natural light; shaded and landscaped areas; built-in barbecue equipment; and seating for outdoor relaxing, dining and games.
Construction is slated to begin in April with delivery by year-end 2021. Butler Design Group is serving as architect and Hunter Engineering is serving as civil engineer.