LPC Buys Development Site in Phoenix for 321,873 SF Buckeye85 Industrial Project

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Located in Phoenix’s West Valley, Buckeye85 will feature 321,873 square feet of cross-dock industrial space.

PHOENIX — LPC Desert West has purchased nearly 20 acres in the Interstate 10 corridor for the development of Buckeye85, an industrial project in Phoenix. The 321,873-square-foot Class A property will offer location, flexibility and creative industrial amenities targeted for mid-size users focused on creating an omnichannel marketplace, according to LPC.

Situated at the southwest corner of 103rd Avenue and Buckeye Road/MC-87 Highway, Buckeye85 will feature spaces divisible to 100,000 square feet, 36-foot clear heights, full concrete truck courts, a 94-door cross-dock configuration and freezer/cooler capabilities.

Additionally, the development will offer touchless technology throughout; clerestory windows offering natural light; shaded and landscaped areas; built-in barbecue equipment; and seating for outdoor relaxing, dining and games.

Construction is slated to begin in April with delivery by year-end 2021. Butler Design Group is serving as architect and Hunter Engineering is serving as civil engineer.