Friday, September 22, 2023
3131-E-Camelback-Rd-Phoenix-AZ
3131 Camelback in Phoenix features 196,332 square feet of Class A office space.
LPC Desert West Sells Camelback Corridor Office Buildings in Phoenix for $72.1M

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — LPC Desert West, Lincoln Property’s Co.’s (LPC) Southwest division, has completed the sale of 3131 and 3133 Camelback office buildings in Phoenix to an entity of Presson Corp., led by local investor Daryl Burton, for $72.1 million.

Barry Gabel, Chris Marchildon and C.J. Osbrink of Newmark represented the seller in the deal. LPC will retain leasing and management duties for the Class A buildings.

Totaling 295,401 square feet, the project spans two adjacent multi-story office buildings at 3131 and 3133 E. Camelback Road. 3131 Camelback is a four-story, 196,332-square-foot building, and 3133 Camelback is a three-story, 99,069-square-foot facility. The property also features an onsite parking garage.

