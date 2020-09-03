REBusinessOnline

LPC Enters Utah Market with Purchase of 212,950 SF Access Park Industrial Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Utah, Western

Access-Park-Kaysville-UT

Access Park in Kaysville Business Park features three buildings offering a total of 212,950 square feet of distribution, industrial and manufacturing space.

KAYSVILLE, UTAH — Lincoln Property Co. (LPC) has acquired Access Park, an industrial campus in Kaysville and the company’s first acquisition in Utah. Access Park LLC sold the property for an undisclosed price.

Located at 505 N. Kays Drive within Kaysville Business Park, Access Park features a total of 212,950 square feet of Class A industrial space spread across three fully occupied buildings. The park includes two newly built, 69,101-square-foot distribution buildings and one 74,784-square-foot industrial and manufacturing building. The facilities offer clear heights ranging from 22 feet to 32 feet and a total of 74 dock-high and ground-level doors.

LPC Desert West will manage Access Park as part of its more than 7 million-square-foot regional management portfolio. Kip Paul, Rhett Bue and Jorgi Paul of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  