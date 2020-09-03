LPC Enters Utah Market with Purchase of 212,950 SF Access Park Industrial Portfolio

Access Park in Kaysville Business Park features three buildings offering a total of 212,950 square feet of distribution, industrial and manufacturing space.

KAYSVILLE, UTAH — Lincoln Property Co. (LPC) has acquired Access Park, an industrial campus in Kaysville and the company’s first acquisition in Utah. Access Park LLC sold the property for an undisclosed price.

Located at 505 N. Kays Drive within Kaysville Business Park, Access Park features a total of 212,950 square feet of Class A industrial space spread across three fully occupied buildings. The park includes two newly built, 69,101-square-foot distribution buildings and one 74,784-square-foot industrial and manufacturing building. The facilities offer clear heights ranging from 22 feet to 32 feet and a total of 74 dock-high and ground-level doors.

LPC Desert West will manage Access Park as part of its more than 7 million-square-foot regional management portfolio. Kip Paul, Rhett Bue and Jorgi Paul of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.