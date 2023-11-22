Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Located in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood, the 10-story 222 Fifth features 197,919 square feet of Class A life sciences space.
LPC, Intercontinental Top Out 10-Story Life Sciences Project in Seattle’s South Lake Union

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Lincoln Property Co. (LPC) and Intercontinental Real Estate Corp., along with MEP as general contractor, have topped out 222 Fifth, a 10-story life sciences building under construction in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. The Class A property is on scheduled for completion in August 2024.

Situated adjacent to the Seattle Space Needle, the 197,919-square-foot building will have three floors of move-in-ready Class A laboratory suites ranging in size from 11,222 square feet to 26,696 square feet. The suites can be combined for a total of 73,663 square feet of contiguous built-out lab space. Each lab suite will feature lab benches, shelving, built-in case work and a BSC and fume hood to allow immediate occupancy for tenants, as well as directly adjacent office workspace.

222 Fifth will feature robust lab amenities, including a common glass wash and autoclave/air and vacuum system/fume exhaust system/emergency power, lab-specialized loading dock with dockmaster for lab deliveries, freight elevator to all floors and lab storage. Additionally, the building will offer a 9,000-square-foot rooftop deck with views of Lake Union, Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountains for group meetings, lunches or events. Other amenities will include a conference room, on-site retail space, on-site bike parking with shower facilitates and 24/7 security.

Paul Carr and Marcus Yamamoto of CBRE’s Healthcare & Life Sciences Group are managing leasing of the property on behalf of LPC and Intercontinental.

