LPC Southeast Breaks Ground on 404,000 SF Industrial Facility in Calhoun, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

Set to deliver in fall 2023, Calhoun 75 Commerce Center will feature 36-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors, 74 trailer parking spaces and 278 auto parking spaces.

CALHOUN, GA. — Lincoln Property Co. Southeast (LPC Southeast) has broken ground on Calhoun 75 Commerce Center, a 404,000-square-foot distribution center located near I-75 on Belwood Road in Calhoun, about 68 miles northwest of Atlanta. Set to deliver in fall 2023, the front-load facility will feature 36-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors, 74 trailer parking spaces and 278 auto parking spaces. The property will also offer tenant amenities including an outdoor grill and lounge area, as well as an additional 1.2 acres of land available for excess parking. Denton Shamburger, Turner Fortin and Colin Beecham of LPC Southeast will oversee the construction, marketing and leasing of the building.