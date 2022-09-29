REBusinessOnline

LPC Southeast Breaks Ground on 404,000 SF Industrial Facility in Calhoun, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

Set to deliver in fall 2023, Calhoun 75 Commerce Center will feature 36-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors, 74 trailer parking spaces and 278 auto parking spaces.

CALHOUN, GA. — Lincoln Property Co. Southeast (LPC Southeast) has broken ground on Calhoun 75 Commerce Center, a 404,000-square-foot distribution center located near I-75 on Belwood Road in Calhoun, about 68 miles northwest of Atlanta. Set to deliver in fall 2023, the front-load facility will feature 36-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors, 74 trailer parking spaces and 278 auto parking spaces. The property will also offer tenant amenities including an outdoor grill and lounge area, as well as an additional 1.2 acres of land available for excess parking. Denton Shamburger, Turner Fortin and Colin Beecham of LPC Southeast will oversee the construction, marketing and leasing of the building.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
11
Webinar: No Crystal Ball… But Let’s Talk About the Outlook for Seniors Housing Investment and Finance
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  