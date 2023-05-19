Friday, May 19, 2023
Spaces has signed a full-building lease at 1372 Peachtree in Atlanta.
LPC Southeast Inks 38,451 SF Office Lease in Midtown Atlanta With Coworking Firm Spaces

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Lincoln Property Co. Southeast (LPC Southeast) has negotiated a full-building, 38,451-square-foot lease at 1372 Peachtree St. in Midtown Atlanta. The tenant, coworking provider Spaces, offers office rental options, including coworking space, virtual workspaces and communal breakout areas. The building is located near Colony Square, Midtown Arts District and the Arts Center MARTA Station and has undergone $7.5 million of improvements. Michael Howell, Hunter Henritze and Caroline Fisher arranged the lease on behalf of the landlord on an internal basis.

