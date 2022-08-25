REBusinessOnline

LPC Southeast, Innovatus Capital Near Completion of Office Building Renovation in Orlando

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Office, Southeast

Westwood Corporate Center now includes a two-story, all-glass lobby that features a coffee bar with an adjacent, tech-enabled training/conference center that is available to all tenants.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Lincoln Property Co. Southeast (LPC Southeast) and Innovatus Capital Partners are putting the finishing touches on the $2.5 million overhaul of Westwood Corporate Center in Orlando. LPC Southeast manages the five-story, 125,000-square-foot office building on behalf of Innovatus Capital, which owns the property.

Located at 6649 Westwood Blvd., Westwood Corporate Center now includes a two-story, all-glass lobby that features a coffee bar with an adjacent, tech-enabled training/conference center that is available to all tenants. Other upgrades include new touchless entry and purified HVAC system by Wynd Technologies, as well as new outdoor seating that surrounds a landscaped corridor to the neighboring tower that features ping pong tables and a life-size chess board.

Additionally, a new private fitness center will offer exercise pods for those who don’t want to work out in groups, as well as instructors offering group classes for fitness programs including yoga and Zumba. The upgrades come on the heels of Marriott Vacation Club vacating its headquarters at Westwood Corporate Center after 20 years of tenancy.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  