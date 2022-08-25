LPC Southeast, Innovatus Capital Near Completion of Office Building Renovation in Orlando

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Office, Southeast

Westwood Corporate Center now includes a two-story, all-glass lobby that features a coffee bar with an adjacent, tech-enabled training/conference center that is available to all tenants.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Lincoln Property Co. Southeast (LPC Southeast) and Innovatus Capital Partners are putting the finishing touches on the $2.5 million overhaul of Westwood Corporate Center in Orlando. LPC Southeast manages the five-story, 125,000-square-foot office building on behalf of Innovatus Capital, which owns the property.

Located at 6649 Westwood Blvd., Westwood Corporate Center now includes a two-story, all-glass lobby that features a coffee bar with an adjacent, tech-enabled training/conference center that is available to all tenants. Other upgrades include new touchless entry and purified HVAC system by Wynd Technologies, as well as new outdoor seating that surrounds a landscaped corridor to the neighboring tower that features ping pong tables and a life-size chess board.

Additionally, a new private fitness center will offer exercise pods for those who don’t want to work out in groups, as well as instructors offering group classes for fitness programs including yoga and Zumba. The upgrades come on the heels of Marriott Vacation Club vacating its headquarters at Westwood Corporate Center after 20 years of tenancy.