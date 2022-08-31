REBusinessOnline

LPC Southeast Negotiates 90,000 SF of Leases at NorthWinds Office Park in Alpharetta, Georgia

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

The 1 million-square-foot NorthWinds Office Park is located about 26 miles north of Atlanta and within one mile from Avalon and Ga. Highway 400.

ALPHARETTA, GA. — Lincoln Property Co. Southeast (LPC Southeast) has negotiated several new leases, lease expansions and extensions at NorthWinds Office Park in Alpharetta totaling more than 90,000 square feet. Hunter Henritze, Michael Howell, Caroline Fisher and Robert deGolian of LPC Southeast represented the landlord, The Brookdale Group, in the lease negotiations.

The tenants for these lease deals at the 1 million-square-foot, seven-building office park include:
• Deposco (extending by 11,025 square feet);
• Campbell & Brannon (extending by 17,425 square feet);
• US Orthopedic Partners (new 10,445-square-foot lease);
• Goldman Sachs (expansion/extension of 7,579 square feet);
• Hanover Insurance Co. (new 7,119-square-foot lease);
• Homrich Berg (new 6,992-square-foot lease);
• Weissman P.C. (6,991-square-foot lease extension);
• REP Perimeter Holdings (extended by 6,803 square feet);
• CBIZ (6,514-square-foot lease extension);
• Instant Financial (4,151 lease extension/expansion);
• Adair & Baker (2,896-square-foot extension); and
• H Clay Moore & Associates Inc. (new 2,762-square-foot lease)

NorthWinds is located about 26 miles north of Atlanta and within one mile from Avalon and Ga. Highway 400. In addition to offices, the campus includes two hotels, two banks, nine restaurants, two complimentary fitness facilities, a daycare and learning facility and six free conference and training facilities.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  