LPC Southeast to Break Ground on 305,000 SF Industrial Project in Emerson, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

LakePoint 75 in Emerson, Ga., will feature 36-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors, 37 trailer parking spaces and 170 auto parking spaces.

EMERSON, GA. — Lincoln Property Co. Southeast (LPC Southeast) plans to break ground on LakePoint 75, a 305,000-square-foot distribution center in Emerson, a city near the north Atlanta suburb of Cartersville. The property will be situated off Joe Frank Harris Parkway, a half-mile from I-75 and 28 miles from I-285. The facility will feature 36-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors, 37 trailer parking spaces and 170 auto parking spaces. The complex will also include grills, outdoor activity space, communal seating and open-air meeting space. LPC Southeast plans to deliver the property in fall 2023.

