Friday, September 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Bloomingdale Trade Center will feature 36-foot clear heights, 80 dock-high doors, 121 trailer parking spaces and 266 auto parking spaces.
DevelopmentGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

LPC Southeast to Break Ground on 482,755 SF Distribution Center Near Savannah

by John Nelson

BLOOMINGDALE, GA. — Lincoln Property Co. Southeast (LPC Southeast) is set to break ground this month on Bloomingdale Trade Center, a 482,755-square-foot distribution center near the Port of Savannah. Denton Shamburger, Turner Fortin and Colin Beecham of LPC Southeast are overseeing construction, marketing and leasing of the facility, which is expected to deliver in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Located along Bloomingdale Road and two miles from I-16, Bloomingdale Trade Center will feature 36-foot clear heights, 80 dock-high doors, 121 trailer parking spaces, 266 auto parking spaces and dedicated tenant amenity areas. The project represents the first development in the Savannah market for LPC Southeast.

You may also like

HealthPartners Breaks Ground on $50.5M Specialty Center in...

NRP Group Opens $40M Affordable Housing Community in...

KABR Group, Klotz Open 456-Unit Reef Apartments in...

Embrey to Develop 403-Unit North Tryon Apartment Community...

Hunter Brokers Sale of 150-Room Canopy by Hilton...

JLL Arranges Sale of 280 Station Shopping Center...

KDC, Pacific Elm to Develop 500,000 SF Office...

Empire Group of Cos. Breaks Ground on 276-Unit...

Fort Capital Acquires 258,999 SF Industrial Portfolio in...