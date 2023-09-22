LPC Southeast to Break Ground on 482,755 SF Distribution Center Near Savannah

BLOOMINGDALE, GA. — Lincoln Property Co. Southeast (LPC Southeast) is set to break ground this month on Bloomingdale Trade Center, a 482,755-square-foot distribution center near the Port of Savannah. Denton Shamburger, Turner Fortin and Colin Beecham of LPC Southeast are overseeing construction, marketing and leasing of the facility, which is expected to deliver in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Located along Bloomingdale Road and two miles from I-16, Bloomingdale Trade Center will feature 36-foot clear heights, 80 dock-high doors, 121 trailer parking spaces, 266 auto parking spaces and dedicated tenant amenity areas. The project represents the first development in the Savannah market for LPC Southeast.