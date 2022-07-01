REBusinessOnline

LPC Southeast to Develop Two Northwest Atlanta Industrial Properties Totaling 800,000 SF

The development in Calhoun, Ga. (pictured), a 400,000-square-foot industrial facility on Belwood Road just off I-75, will break ground in the third quarter and deliver in summer 2023.

KENNESAW AND CALHOUN, GA. — Lincoln Property Co. Southeast (LPC Southeast) has acquired land in the northwest Atlanta suburbs of Kennesaw and Calhoun to build two new industrial developments totaling 800,000 square feet. The development in Calhoun, a 400,000-square-foot industrial facility on Belwood Road just off I-75, will break ground in the third quarter and deliver in summer 2023. In Kennesaw, LPC Southeast has purchased a 175,000-square-foot facility and additional land directly off I-75 and a quarter-mile from Kennesaw State University. The land can accommodate up to 400,000 square feet of additional development. No construction timeline was given for the Kennesaw project. LPC Southeast’s Turner Fortin and Colin Beecham will oversee construction, marketing and leasing of both buildings.

