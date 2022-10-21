LPC, Stockbridge Begin Work on 176,800 SF Spec Industrial Project in Wrentham, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

The project at 404 Green St. in Wrentham marks the fifth collaboration and first ground-up development for LPC and Stockbridge in the greater Boston market.

WRENTHAM, MASS. — A partnership between Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. and San Francisco-based private equity firm Stockbridge has begun construction on a 176,800-square-foot speculative industrial project in Wrentham, about 40 miles southwest of Boston. The site spans 34.5 acres and is located one mile from I-495. Building features will include a clear height of 32 feet, 35 dock doors, 130-foot truck court depths, 113 car parking spaces and 33 trailer parking stalls. ARCO National Construction Co. is the general contractor for the project, completion of which is slated for late 2023.