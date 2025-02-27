LPC, Walton Street Capital Buy Distribution Center in South Florida for $43.8M

WESTON, FLA. — A joint venture between Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. (LPC) and Chicago-based Walton Street Capital has acquired a 226,392-square-foot distribution center located at 1600 N. Park Drive in Weston, a city in South Florida’s Broward County.

Munich-based Manova Partners sold the property for $43.8 million. José Lobón, Trey Barry, Frank Fallon, Royce Rose, George Fallon, Gabriel Braun and Daniel Sarmiento of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

LPC will provide property management services and construction oversight for the distribution center, which was partially leased at the time of sale to Mondelēz International Inc., a global food-and-beverage distributor based in Chicago.