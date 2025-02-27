Thursday, February 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The distribution center located at 1600 N. Park Drive in Weston, Fla., was partially leased at the time of sale to Mondelēz International Inc.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

LPC, Walton Street Capital Buy Distribution Center in South Florida for $43.8M

by John Nelson

WESTON, FLA. — A joint venture between Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. (LPC) and Chicago-based Walton Street Capital has acquired a 226,392-square-foot distribution center located at 1600 N. Park Drive in Weston, a city in South Florida’s Broward County.

Munich-based Manova Partners sold the property for $43.8 million. José Lobón, Trey Barry, Frank Fallon, Royce Rose, George Fallon, Gabriel Braun and Daniel Sarmiento of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

LPC will provide property management services and construction oversight for the distribution center, which was partially leased at the time of sale to Mondelēz International Inc., a global food-and-beverage distributor based in Chicago.

You may also like

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $6.6M Sale of East...

CAPREIT Acquires 800-Bed Student Housing Community Near Florida...

ECI Group Sells 378-Unit Apartment Community in Houma,...

Madison Capital Buys Four REI Co-op Distribution Centers...

Federal Realty Acquires 674,000 SF Retail Center in...

Northmarq Secures $64.6M in Acquisition Financing for Seven-Property...

Bolour Associates Sells Beachfront Retail Portfolio in Hermosa...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 20-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Greenstone Partners Brokers $11.5M Sale of Multi-Tenant Commercial...