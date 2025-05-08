LPC West Develops 266,000 SF Gateway Office Building in Seattle

SEATTLE — LPC West, in partnership with Perkins & Will as architect and designer and GLY as general contractor, has completed Gateway Building, a 13-story, transit-oriented office property in Seattle. The 266,000-square-foot building is situated atop the U District light rail station and two blocks from the University of Washington’s Seattle campus.

The University of Washington’s administration departments occupies floors two through seven, spanning 135,000 square feet, with the remaining floors dedicated to other tenants. Gateway Building features 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a two-story lobby, second-floor conference center, bike storage and shower rooms, as well as outdoor spaces, including a rooftop terrace, green roof with a 60 kW photovoltaic array and a public pocket park at the corner of Brooklyn Avenue NE and NE 43rd Street.