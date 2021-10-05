LPC West, Invesco Buy 211,000 SF Cascadian Office Building in Seattle’s Life Sciences Corridor

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Washington, Western

SEATTLE — LPC West and Invesco Real Estate have acquired Cascadian, a nine-story office building located in Seattle’s life sciences corridor.

Located at the intersection of South Lake Union, Capitol Hill and the central business district, Cascadian features 211,000 rentable square feet and potential ground-floor retail. The buyers plan to convert the property into a life sciences space. The redeveloped property will also feature a 7,300-square-foot rooftop terrace, on-site parking and transit accessibility.

Terms of the acquisition were not released.