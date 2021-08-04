REBusinessOnline

LRC Commercial Acquires 132-Unit Multifamily Property in Portland, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

PORTLAND, TEXAS — LRC Commercial, an owner-operator primarily focused on secondary and tertiaruy markets in the Midwest, has acquired Westcliffe-Royal Palms, a 132-unit multifamily property in Portland, located in South Texas outside Corpus Christi. The Waller Group represented LRC Commercial and the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Chris Litzler of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing for the deal. LRC Commercial will rebrand the property as LUX Off Moore.

