LRC Commercial Acquires Michigan Multifamily Property for $3.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

FLINT TOWNSHIP, MICH. — LRC Commercial has acquired Lux off Linden in Flint Township for $3.5 million. The 92-unit multifamily property is located at 1440 Linden St. LRC plans to update the units and add 90 storage units. Trinity AAA will manage the asset. Waller Group represented LRC in the transaction, which accounts for LRC’s fourth acquisition in the state of Michigan.