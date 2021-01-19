REBusinessOnline

LRC Properties Acquires Industrial Facility in Memphis for $23M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TENN. — LRC Properties has acquired a 640,000-square-foot industrial facility in Memphis for $23 million. The asset is situated at 4926 Southridge Blvd., 11 miles east of Memphis International Airport. Technicolor occupies the building on a lease that expires in 2023. The seller was not disclosed. Brian Califf of NAI Saig Co. represented the buyer in the transaction. Ready Capital closed an $18.9 million acquisition loan on behalf of the Rye Brook, N.Y.-based buyer. The non-recourse loan features interest-only payments for the duration of the four-year term, a floating interest rate, one extension option and flexible prepayment options.

