LRC Properties Acquires Vacant Industrial Building in Morrow, Georgia for $31.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

LRC Properties plans to make capital improvements at this 522,071-square-foot property located at 1791 Mt. Zion Road in Morrow, Ga.

MORROW, GA. — LRC Properties has purchased a vacant, 522,071-square-foot industrial building located at 1791 Mt. Zion Road in Morrow, about 15 miles south of Atlanta and about seven miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. LRC purchased the asset in a joint venture with an unnamed, institutional investor for $31.5 million. The seller was also not disclosed. The new ownership plans to make capital improvements at the site, including removing 54,000 square feet from the property that will improve access, generate better traffic flow and add trailer parking and dock space. The new ownership also plans to install a new ESFR sprinkler system, LED lighting and exterior building and pavement improvements. Mike Sutter of Lee & Associates is handling the leasing assignment at the facility.

