LRC Properties, Machine Investment Buy 2 Dell Parkway Warehouse Property in Nashville for $36.2M

The property is currently 100 percent leased to Averitt Express and Amazon, which operates its Amazon flex business line from the location.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — LRC Properties has bought 2 Dell Parkway, a 288,860-square-foot property comprising mostly warehouse and office space adjacent to Nashville International Airport. LRC Properties co-purchased the property with Machine Investment Group for $36.2 million. Randy Wolcott of Northstar represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction, and Melissa Alexander of Foundry Commercial represented the buyers.

The new ownership group plans to reposition the property by creating a shallow bay, last-mile warehouse and distribution space. Plans include expanding the property’s warehouse capabilities by removing the office and converting the building’s first floor to industrial warehouse space for smaller users in a 20,000- to 40,000-square-foot space. In addition, LRC will also develop an additional estimated 120,000 square feet of shallow bay warehouse space and add trailer parking.

2 Dell Parkway is LRC’s second investment in Tennessee in the past six months. In December, the New York City-based company purchased the 640,000-square-foot Technicolor Building in Memphis. With this purchase, LRC owns approximately 5 million square feet of commercial properties in the Southeast.