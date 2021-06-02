REBusinessOnline

LRC Properties Purchases 600 Whittaker Road Warehouse in Jacksonville for $29.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

600 Whittaker Road

The warehouse property is located in the northside submarket of Jacksonville near Interstates 95, 295 and 10.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — LRC Properties has purchased 600 Whittaker Road in Jacksonville for $29.6 million. The 469,830-square-foot warehouse is the New York-based firm’s first industrial acquisition in Jacksonville. LRC Properties partnered on the deal with Machine Investment Group, and Rialto Capital provided $24.7 million debt financing. The seller was not disclosed.

The warehouse property is located in the northside submarket of Jacksonville near Interstates 95, 295 and 10. The property features warehouse space, 32-foot clear heights, loading areas and trailer parking. LRC plans to make cosmetic upgrades to the property and improve signage.

With this purchase, LRC owns approximately 6 million square feet of commercial properties in the Southeast. The company recently purchased two properties known as the 640,000-square-foot Technicolor Building in Memphis and a 288,000-square-foot industrial property at 2 Dell Parkway in Nashville.

