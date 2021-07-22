LRC Properties, Rialto Capital Purchase Industrial Portfolio in Memphis for $57M

The industrial portfolio in Memphis is currently 100 percent occupied by tenants including Geodis Logistics and Dayco.

MEMPHIS, TENN. — LRC Properties, in a joint venture with funds managed by Miami-based Rialto Capital Management, has purchased a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial portfolio in Memphis for $57 million. The seller was not disclosed.

The portfolio is currently 100 percent occupied by tenants including Geodis Logistics and Dayco. The properties are located at 3530 East Raines Road, 5510 East Holmes Road and 5540 East Holmes Road. LRC Properties plans to do minor capital improvements to the portfolio.

With this purchase, New York City-based LRC Properties owns approximately 6 million square feet of commercial properties in the Southeast. LRC has recently purchased the 640,000-square-foot Technicolor Building in Memphis; a 288,860-square-foot industrial property at 2 Dell Parkway in Nashville; and a 469,830-square-foot industrial property in Jacksonville.