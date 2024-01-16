LRE & Co., American Hospitality Break Ground on Roseville Junction Mixed-Use Development in Roseville, California

ROSEVILLE, CALIF. — LRE & Co. and American Hospitality Services have broken ground on Roseville Junction, a mixed-use development at 290 Conference Center Drive in Roseville, a suburb northeast of Sacramento.

Functioning as a sports and entertainment complex in Placer County, Roseville Junction will include two select-service hotels, three restaurants, an outdoor gathering place and The Electric Pickle, which will offer a bocce ball court, 10 pickleball courts and dining venues.

Caption by Hyatt Roseville will feature 112 rooms and suites, a fitness center, meeting facilities and a reimagined hotel lobby with an on-site restaurant and beverage venue, an all-day café, market and bar with a lounge and social space. Hyatt House Roseville will offer 126 rooms, including studios and one-bedroom suites, public spaces, workout spaces and a rooftop bar.