Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
CaliforniaDevelopmentHospitalityMixed-UseRestaurantRetailWestern

LRE & Co., American Hospitality Break Ground on Roseville Junction Mixed-Use Development in Roseville, California

by Amy Works

ROSEVILLE, CALIF. — LRE & Co. and American Hospitality Services have broken ground on Roseville Junction, a mixed-use development at 290 Conference Center Drive in Roseville, a suburb northeast of Sacramento.

Functioning as a sports and entertainment complex in Placer County, Roseville Junction will include two select-service hotels, three restaurants, an outdoor gathering place and The Electric Pickle, which will offer a bocce ball court, 10 pickleball courts and dining venues.

Caption by Hyatt Roseville will feature 112 rooms and suites, a fitness center, meeting facilities and a reimagined hotel lobby with an on-site restaurant and beverage venue, an all-day café, market and bar with a lounge and social space. Hyatt House Roseville will offer 126 rooms, including studios and one-bedroom suites, public spaces, workout spaces and a rooftop bar.

You may also like

WaterWalk Opens 126-Room Extended Stay Hotel-Apartment Property in...

Buc-ee’s to Develop 74,000 SF Travel Center in...

RD1 Spirts to Open 10,215 SF Distillery at...

Kennedy Funding Provides $7.5M Acquisition Loan for Townhome...

JLL Secures Construction Debt, Equity for 320,250 SF...

LOGIC Commercial Real Estate Brokers Sale of Emerald...

CBRE Negotiates $18.5M Sale of Two-Building Industrial Complex...

Constellation Real Estate to Develop 537,375 SF Industrial...

Liberty National Acquires Development Site in San Diego...