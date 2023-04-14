LRE & Cos. Plans 10-Acre University Square Mixed-Use Development in Rocklin, California

ROCKLIN, CALIF. — LRE & Cos. has unveiled plans for University Square, a 10-acre mixed-use development located at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and University Avenue in Rocklin, a northeast suburb of Sacramento. The project is scheduled for completion by year-end 2025.

University Square is slated to feature more than 20,000 square feet of retail space; 5,000 square feet of space for fast food restaurants with drive-thrus; a 123-room Hilton Garden Inn hotel; a 10,000 square-foot daycare center; a 3,700-square-foot convenience store; and a car wash.

The site is adjacent to Estia Rocklin, a build-to-rent townhome community with 181 units. Across the street from University Square is William Jessup University, a private Christian university with more than 3,000 students.

The project is just east of the 8,497-acre Sunset Area development. The Sunset Area plan is centered around a new California State University, Sacramento and Sierra College campus.

“This part of Rocklin is seeing tremendous growth,” says Victor Chiang, vice president of development at LRE. “By prioritizing smart growth and responsible development practices, we can create something special that will stand the test of time.”

Rocklin is home to Quarry Park, the city’s downtown community gathering space, offering rock climbing, paddle boats, and ziplining; more than 380 acres of open space, walking trails, and parks; and two higher education institutions: Sierra College and William Jessup University. The city also has panoramic views of the Sierra Nevada and Sutter Buttes mountain ranges.

Most of the area’s major employers, including Oracle, UNFI, K-LOVE and Thunder Valley Casino, are within a two-mile radius of the project.

The project is less than seven miles from another one of LRE’s commercial development projects. Roseville Junction in Roseville will feature two select-service hotels, three restaurants, an outdoor gathering space, and an entertainment and sports complex once completed.

— Jeff Shaw