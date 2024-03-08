LRE & Cos. Receives Approval for University Square Mixed-Use Project in Rocklin, California

ROCKLIN, CALIF. — LRE & Cos. has received approval from the City of Rocklin for the development of University Square, a 10-acre mixed-use destination project at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and University Avenue in Rocklin, approximately 20 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Slated for completion by the end of 2025, University Square will feature more than 20,000 square feet of retail space, 5,000 square feet of space for quick-service restaurants with drive-thrus, a 123-room Hilton Garden Inn, a 10,000-square-foot daycare center and a 3,700-square-foot Circle K convenience store and a car wash. A construction timeline was not released.