LS Black Breaks Ground on $71M Affordable Housing Development in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — LS Black Development recently broke ground on the $71 million Canvas Apartments affordable housing development in Northeast Minneapolis. The property’s 160 units will all be reserved for residents earning between 30 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). The project will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as 23,000 square feet of production space, which encompasses both commercial and industrial uses. Completion is slated for spring 2024. The Minneapolis Public Housing Authority is providing 11 project-based Section 8 vouchers for the project.

Canvas Apartments is LS Black’s first development project since adding a housing division. The St. Paul, Minn.-based company was formed in April 2020 to build, acquire and own affordable and workforce housing properties. It is a subsidiary of LS Black Constructors, a Minnesota-based construction and development services provider.