REBusinessOnline

LS Black Breaks Ground on $71M Affordable Housing Development in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

MINNEAPOLIS — LS Black Development recently broke ground on the $71 million Canvas Apartments affordable housing development in Northeast Minneapolis. The property’s 160 units will all be reserved for residents earning between 30 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). The project will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as 23,000 square feet of production space, which encompasses both commercial and industrial uses. Completion is slated for spring 2024. The Minneapolis Public Housing Authority is providing 11 project-based Section 8 vouchers for the project.

Canvas Apartments is LS Black’s first development project since adding a housing division. The St. Paul, Minn.-based company was formed in April 2020 to build, acquire and own affordable and workforce housing properties. It is a subsidiary of LS Black Constructors, a Minnesota-based construction and development services provider.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  