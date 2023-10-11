Wednesday, October 11, 2023
The Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs, along with somoe private partners, provided financing for Preserve at Mustang Creek in Round Rock. Completion of the project is scheduled for fall 2025.
LS Black Breaks Ground on $88M Affordable Housing Project in Metro Austin

by Taylor Williams

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Minneapolis-based LS Black Development has broken ground on Preserve at Mustang Creek, an $88 million affordable housing project in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. Designed by Merriman Anderson Architects, Preserve at Mustang Creek will total 252 units that will be reserved for households earning 30 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Units will come in one-, two-, three- and four- bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, playground, clubroom and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Construction is scheduled for a fall 2025 completion.

