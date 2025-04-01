LS GreenLink Closes on Land Acquisition in Chesapeake, Virginia for New $681M Power Cable Manufacturing Facility

CHESAPEAKE, VA. — LS GreenLink USA Inc., a subsidiary of LS Cable & System Ltd., has closed on the purchase of 96.6 acres in the Hampton Roads city of Chesapeake. Situated along the Elizabeth River near the Port of Virginia, the site will house a new submarine power cable manufacturing facility spanning 750,000 square feet and a 660-foot VCV (vertical continuous vulcanization) tower that is expected to be the tallest structure in the state upon completion.

LS GreenLink plans for the new facility to involve more than $681 million in investment and to be fully operational by early 2028. The company will manufacture insulated power cables at the facility that will be used to connect offshore wind farms, such as the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project underway off the coast of nearby Virginia Beach. Construction on the new manufacturing facility, which was announced last year, will take place this month. LS GreenLink plans to use roughly half of the newly acquired site for the manufacturing facility and VCV tower, reserving the remaining land for future phases of development.

Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black PLC and JLL represented the seller, International Bio-Energy Virginia Real Estate LLC, in the land sale. K&L Gates LLP, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Williams Mullen, Evergreen Location Strategies LLC, S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. and Belcon Advisors were consultants and advisors for LS GreenLink.