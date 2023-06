OKLAHOMA CITY — LSC Development has acquired a 161,190-square-foot retail building formerly occupied by Sears in Oklahoma City with plans to redevelop the property into a mixed-use facility with retail self-storage uses. The site is adjacent to a Walmart Neighborhood Market and across the street from the 31-acre INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center. Michael Brewster, Drew Quinn, Brad Peterson, El Warner and Charley Simpson of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.