LSE Architects Opens New 36,000 SF Headquarters in North Minneapolis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Office

The architectural firm’s office is located at 1401 Glenwood Ave.

MINNEAPOLIS — LSE Architects has opened a new 36,000-square-foot headquarters at 1401 Glenwood Ave. in North Minneapolis. The two-story office features 60 workstations, three private offices, an enclosed garage with 10 parking stalls and an exterior lot with 50 parking spaces. Kraus-Anderson served as construction manager. LSE projects near the new office include Hennepin County’s Sumner Library, the Washburn Center for Children, North Market, the MPS North High School Career and Technology Center renovation and the V3 Sports new aquatics center.





