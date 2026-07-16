LTC Acquires Two Seniors Housing Communities in Colorado, New Mexico for $73M

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIF. — LTC Properties has acquired two seniors housing communities in Colorado and New Mexico from Harbert Management Corp. for a combined purchase price of $73 million. Offering both assisted living and memory care, the properties are the 69-unit MorningStar of Albuquerque and the 64-unit MorningStar of Wheat Ridge in Denver.

MorningStar Senior Living will continue to manage the properties on behalf of the new ownership. Berkadia brokered the sale of the properties. LTC will own the communities as a senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP) properties. Since launching its SHOP platform in May 2025, the portfolio has grown to 36 properties, representing 34 percent of the REIT’s total gross real estate investments.