LTC Properties Completes $40M Acquisition of Two Seniors Housing Communities in Kentucky

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIF. — LTC Properties has completed the acquisition of two seniors housing communities located in Kentucky. An undisclosed seller sold the properties for $40 million.

Opened in 2023, the properties together total 158 units and feature assisted living and memory care residences. Charter Senior Living manages the communities, the locations of which were not disclosed.

California-based LTC plans to execute an additional $195 million in seniors housing operating portfolio acquisitions by mid-October and an additional $90 million by the end of the year.