LTC Provides $12.7M Acquisition Loan for Seniors Housing Campus in Katy, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC) has provided a $12.7 million senior loan to Ignite Medical Resorts for the acquisition of a skilled nursing and assisted living campus in Katy, a suburb west of Houston. The campus was built in 2017 and includes 78 units (48 skilled nursing and 30 assisted living) and 104 licensed beds (70 skilled nursing and 34 assisted living). The five-year loan features full-term interest-only payments at a current rate of 9.15 percent and includes a capital expenditures investment of approximately $800,000 for campus improvements.