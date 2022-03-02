LTC Provides $25M Recapitalization for Five-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio in Oregon, Montana

OREGON AND MONTANA — LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC) has originated a $25 million mezzanine loan for the recapitalization of a five-property seniors housing portfolio.

The loan has a term of five years and two months, with two one-year extension options. It bears interest at 8 percent, with an internal rate of return of 11 percent.

Located in Oregon and Montana, The Springs Living operates the five communities, which include independent living, assisted living and memory care and total 621 units. The Springs is a new operator partner for LTC.