Lucas Unlimited Sells Haven Pointe at Carolina Forest Apartments in Myrtle Beach for $54.5M

Newly built in 2020, Haven Pointe’s unit mix includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with the largest floorplans in the Myrtle Beach market, according to Capstone.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Lucas Unlimited has sold Haven Pointe at Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach for $54.5 million. Located at 1001 Scotney Lane, the Class A apartment community comprises 13 three-story apartment buildings and 304 units. Austin Green, Alex McDermott, Caleb Troop and Rhodes Marley of Capstone Apartment Partners represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer is Long Beach, Calif.-based RK Properties.

Newly built in 2020, Haven Pointe’s unit mix includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with the largest floorplans in the Myrtle Beach market, according to Capstone. Each unit features wood-style flooring, modern espresso cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, dog park, fitness center, business center, playground, grilling area, car wash station, laundry facilities and detached garages.