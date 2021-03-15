REBusinessOnline

Lucas Unlimited Sells Haven Pointe at Carolina Forest Apartments in Myrtle Beach for $54.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, South Carolina, Southeast

Haven Pointe at Carolina Forest

Newly built in 2020, Haven Pointe’s unit mix includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with the largest floorplans in the Myrtle Beach market, according to Capstone.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Lucas Unlimited has sold Haven Pointe at Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach for $54.5 million. Located at 1001 Scotney Lane, the Class A apartment community comprises 13 three-story apartment buildings and 304 units. Austin Green, Alex McDermott, Caleb Troop and Rhodes Marley of Capstone Apartment Partners represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer is Long Beach, Calif.-based RK Properties.

Newly built in 2020, Haven Pointe’s unit mix includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with the largest floorplans in the Myrtle Beach market, according to Capstone. Each unit features wood-style flooring, modern espresso cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, dog park, fitness center, business center, playground, grilling area, car wash station, laundry facilities and detached garages.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  