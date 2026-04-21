Lucescu Realty Negotiates $38.6M Sale of Peccole Plaza Shopping Center in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Lucescu Realty has arranged the sale of Peccole Plaza, a shopping center in Las Vegas. Peccole Enterprises sold the asset to a privately held, Las Vegas-based development and investment company for $38.6 million.

Peccole Plaza features 161,978 square feet of gross leasable area that is fully leased to a variety of tenants. Current tenants include Kohl’s, Guitar Center, Golf Galaxy, Walgreens, Jack in the Box, Dotty’s, Green Valley Grocery and Desert Orthopaedic.

Mark Lucescu and Tanner Englelage of Lucescu Realty were the sole brokers for the transaction. The Lucescu Realty team represented the seller and procured the buyer in the the deal.