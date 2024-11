DALLAS — Lucid Private Offices, a provider of flexible workspace solutions, has opened a 35,234-square-foot coworking space in North Dallas. The space spans the 15th and 17th floors of 80 NCX, a 290,000-square-foot building, and offers 120 private and team offices, five conference rooms and a library. Users have access to building amenities such as a café, coffee bar, lounge, patio and a fitness center. Intercontinental Real Estate owns the building.