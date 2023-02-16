Lucid Private Offices to Open 31,000 SF Flexible Space in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — Lucid Private Offices, a provider of flexible workspace solutions formerly known as WorkSuites, will open a 31,000-square-foot space at International Tower in Plano. The company will occupy the fifth floor at the newly constructed office building. Trevor Franke and Gini Rounsaville of JLL represented the landlord, Billingsley Co., in the lease negotiations. John Pelletier and Austin Studebaker of Cresa represented Lucid Private Offices.