Lucky Strike Entertainment Buys 58 Existing Bowling Alleys for $306M

RICHMOND, VA. — Richmond-based Lucky Strike Entertainment, operator of bowling alleys and entertainment venues that formerly operated as Bowlero, has purchased 58 of its existing locations for $306 million. The deal aims to reduce annual rent obligations, while eliminating the risk of future lease inflation, say company representatives.

Lucky Strike will continue to operate each of the locations after the deal closes. The transaction was financed through a $230 million bridge facility under Lucky Strike’s revolving credit line, as well as cash on hand. Spanning 16 states, the 58-property portfolio includes locations in California, Illinois, Georgia, Arizona and Colorado, as well as 11 other states.