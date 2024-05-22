Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Lucky’s Market Opens 21,000 SF Grocery Store at Thurber Village Redevelopment Project in Columbus

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Lucky’s Market has opened a new 21,000-square-foot grocery store at Thurber Village in Columbus. The store opening marks the completion of the commercial component of the Thurber Village redevelopment project, which began construction in October 2022. The initial stages of the project involved the demolition of existing buildings and the construction of a new CVS store. The new Lucky’s Market will feature an extensive range of fresh produce, specialty foods and wellness products as well as a variety of grab-and-go options. CASTO is the project developer.

