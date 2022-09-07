Lucky’s Market to Anchor Thurber Village Redevelopment Project in Columbus, Ohio
COLUMBUS, OHIO — Lucky’s Market will join the tenant lineup at Thurber Village, a shopping center in Columbus undergoing redevelopment to include both retail and residential space. Lucky’s, a family-owned independent grocery store, will offer a mix of natural foods, fruits and vegetables. CASTO has owned Thurber Village since 2005. Redevelopment plans call for a 13,000-square-foot CVS store, a 21,000-square-foot Lucky’s store and 225 apartment units. The new CVS store will replace an existing CVS location. Construction is expected to begin this fall.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.