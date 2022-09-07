REBusinessOnline

Lucky’s Market to Anchor Thurber Village Redevelopment Project in Columbus, Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

Lucky’s Market will span roughly 21,000 square feet.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Lucky’s Market will join the tenant lineup at Thurber Village, a shopping center in Columbus undergoing redevelopment to include both retail and residential space. Lucky’s, a family-owned independent grocery store, will offer a mix of natural foods, fruits and vegetables. CASTO has owned Thurber Village since 2005. Redevelopment plans call for a 13,000-square-foot CVS store, a 21,000-square-foot Lucky’s store and 225 apartment units. The new CVS store will replace an existing CVS location. Construction is expected to begin this fall.

