Lucky’s Market to Anchor Thurber Village Redevelopment Project in Columbus, Ohio

Lucky’s Market will span roughly 21,000 square feet.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Lucky’s Market will join the tenant lineup at Thurber Village, a shopping center in Columbus undergoing redevelopment to include both retail and residential space. Lucky’s, a family-owned independent grocery store, will offer a mix of natural foods, fruits and vegetables. CASTO has owned Thurber Village since 2005. Redevelopment plans call for a 13,000-square-foot CVS store, a 21,000-square-foot Lucky’s store and 225 apartment units. The new CVS store will replace an existing CVS location. Construction is expected to begin this fall.