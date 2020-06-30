Lululemon Acquires Digital Exercise Platform Mirror for $500M

Pictured is Lululemon's brick-and-mortar store in SoHo, New York City. (Image courtesy of Lululemon)

DOVER, DEL. — Lululemon Athletica Inc., a provider of athletic apparel that is based in Vancouver, British Columbia but incorporated in Delaware, has acquired digital exercise platform Mirror for $500 million. The startup fitness concept, which launched in 2018, sells a digital mirror with a camera, speakers and virtual metrics that allow users to participate in live fitness classes from home. Mirror will bolster Lululemon’s digital offerings and bring personalized in-home workouts to customer, according to Lululemon. Mirror instructors will also wear the company’s workout apparel.

Lululemon reopened 60 percent of its stores and reported net revenue of $652 million in its fiscal first quarter, which ended May 3. That figure represents a 17 percent decline from $785 million during the same period a year ago. Lululemon’s stock price opened at $294.35 per share on Monday, June 29, up from $180.21 per share a year ago.