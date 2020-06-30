REBusinessOnline

Lululemon Acquires Digital Exercise Platform Mirror for $500M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Delaware, Northeast, Retail

lulu-nyc

Pictured is Lululemon's brick-and-mortar store in SoHo, New York City. (Image courtesy of Lululemon)

DOVER, DEL. — Lululemon Athletica Inc., a provider of athletic apparel that is based in Vancouver, British Columbia but incorporated in Delaware, has acquired digital exercise platform Mirror for $500 million. The startup fitness concept, which launched in 2018, sells a digital mirror with a camera, speakers and virtual metrics that allow users to participate in live fitness classes from home. Mirror will bolster Lululemon’s digital offerings and bring personalized in-home workouts to customer, according to Lululemon. Mirror instructors will also wear the company’s workout apparel.

Lululemon reopened 60 percent of its stores and reported net revenue of $652 million in its fiscal first quarter, which ended May 3. That figure represents a 17 percent decline from $785 million during the same period a year ago. Lululemon’s stock price opened at $294.35 per share on Monday, June 29, up from $180.21 per share a year ago.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
30
Webinar: Active Adult — How to Define it and Where is the Industry’s Hottest Segment Trending?
Aug
26
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2020
Sep
16
InterFace Active Adult 2020
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  