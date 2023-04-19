Lululemon, Sephora Open Stores at $4B Miami Worldcenter Development

MIAMI — Retailers lululemon athletica and Sephora have opened stores at Miami Worldcenter, a $4 billion mixed-use development in downtown Miami. The stores are located adjacent to one another along the development’s 7th Street pedestrian promenade that overlooks World Square Plaza, a 20,000-square-foot park. CIM Group, a co-developer of Miami Worldcenter, is leading the project’s retail leasing along with Miami-based The Comras Co. The master developer is Miami Worldcenter Associates, which is led by Art Falcone and Nitin Motwani.

Still to come at the 27-acre Miami Worldcenter are food-and-beverage options including El Vecino by chef Michael Beltran, who also operates the Brasserie Laurel restaurant at the development; Chicago’s Maple & Ash and etta restaurants; Sports & Social, a dining and entertainment concept; as well as other nationally recognized brands including Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, Club Studio, Ray-Ban, Posman Books, Bowlero and Lucid Motors. Approximately 80 percent of the retail space has been leased at the development.