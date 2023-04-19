Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The lululemon athletica and Sephora stores are located adjacent to one another along Miami Worldcenter's 7th Street pedestrian promenade. (Photo courtesy of Miami Worldcenter Associates)
DevelopmentFloridaLeasing ActivityMixed-UseRetailSoutheast

Lululemon, Sephora Open Stores at $4B Miami Worldcenter Development

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Retailers lululemon athletica and Sephora have opened stores at Miami Worldcenter, a $4 billion mixed-use development in downtown Miami. The stores are located adjacent to one another along the development’s 7th Street pedestrian promenade that overlooks World Square Plaza, a 20,000-square-foot park. CIM Group, a co-developer of Miami Worldcenter, is leading the project’s retail leasing along with Miami-based The Comras Co. The master developer is Miami Worldcenter Associates, which is led by Art Falcone and Nitin Motwani.

Still to come at the 27-acre Miami Worldcenter are food-and-beverage options including El Vecino by chef Michael Beltran, who also operates the Brasserie Laurel restaurant at the development; Chicago’s Maple & Ash and etta restaurants; Sports & Social, a dining and entertainment concept; as well as other nationally recognized brands including Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, Club Studio, Ray-Ban, Posman Books, Bowlero and Lucid Motors. Approximately 80 percent of the retail space has been leased at the development.

You may also like

Wildcat Management to Develop $150M Mixed-Use Project in...

Puttshack Opens 26,000 SF Entertainment Center in Downtown...

Estate Cos. to Develop 321-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Klein Enterprises Sells 170,000 SF Flex Office Park...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 153,151 SF Shopping Center...

GI Partners to Acquire 138,600 SF Data Center...

CBRE Brokers Two Sales of Metro Atlanta Retail...

Golfzon Social to Open 18,000 SF Entertainment Center...

McCarthy Breaks Ground on $52M Expansion, Renovation Project...