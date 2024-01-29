Monday, January 29, 2024
Lumber Plus Signs 33,000 SF Industrial Lease in Ronkonkoma, New York

by Taylor Williams

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — Lumber Plus, a distributor of Brazilian woods and flooring products, has signed a 33,000-square-foot industrial lease in the Long Island community of Ronkonkoma. Metropolitan Realty Associates owns the building at 2175 Fifth Ave. after buying it for $6.4 million in 2022. Frank Frizalone, Nick Gallipoli, Thomas Deluca, John Giannuzzi and Ryan Korzekwinski of Cushman & Wakefield represented both parties in the lease negotiations. Lumber Plus plans to move in during the second quarter.

