Lumber Supplier Signs 75,000 SF Industrial Lease in Punta Gorda, Florida

Florida Gulf Coast Logistics Center is a 378,000-square-foot speculative facility being developed within Enterprise Charlotte Airport Park. Pictured is the site on Jan. 7, 2023.

PUNTA GORDA, FLA. — Dakota Premium Hardwoods, a hardwood lumber and cabinet product supplier based in Waco, Texas, has signed a 75,000-square-foot industrial lease at 9450 Piper Road in Punta Gorda. The tenant will occupy space within Florida Gulf Coast Logistics Center, a 378,000-square-foot speculative facility being developed within Enterprise Charlotte Airport Park. Dan Miller of Colliers represented the landlord, Equus Capital Partners Ltd., in the lease transaction. Rian Smith of CBRE represented the tenant. Dakota Premium Hardwoods expects to move into its new warehouse and distribution space in September, according to Colliers.