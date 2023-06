OKLAHOMA CITY — Lument has arranged a $10.7 million loan for the acquisition of Bellevue Health & Rehabilitation, a 119-unit, 150-bed skilled nursing facility in Oklahoma City. The loan carries a five-year term, with a minimum of two years of interest-only payments, 25-year amortization schedule and a fixed interest rate. Bill Wilson of Lument arranged the loan through an undisclosed community bank. The undisclosed borrower will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.