Lument Arranges $123.6M in CMBS Financing for Dallas Multifamily Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — New York City-based Lument has arranged $123.6 million in CMBS financing across four loans for a portfolio of four multifamily properties totaling 1,111 units in Dallas. The portfolio consists of Avalon 8801, a 212-unit mid-rise that built in 1986 and renovated in the 2010s; 6500 South, a 536-unit mid-rise that was completed in 1985 and renovated in 2012; Casa Bella Apartments, a 176-unit high-rise that was delivered in 1974 and renovated in 2019; and Westwood Apartments, a 187-unit mid-rise that was constructed in 1969 and renovated in the 2010s. All four loans carry fixed interest rates and five-year terms with full-term, interest-only payments. Evan Hom led the transaction for Lument. The borrower was Texas-based owner-operator Sahara Equities.

