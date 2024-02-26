Lument Arranges $27M Construction Financing for Seniors Housing Project in Durango, Colorado

DURANGO, COLO. — Lument has arranged a $27 million debt placement to assist Mission Senior Living with the construction of a 124-unit, 129-bed, two-story assisted living and memory care community to be known as Mesa Verde Estates in Durango.

Lument’s Steve McGee, Rob McAdams, and Sangjin Na led the transaction.

The financing structure included a $20.9 million U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) guaranteed loan that a community bank provided. The structure also includes approximately $6 million of commercial property assessed clean energy (C-PACE) proceeds, which Lument sourced from an independent investment firm. C-PACE is an alternative financing mechanism used for the upfront costs associated with energy efficiency or renewable energy improvements.

Founded in 2012, Mission Senior Living is an owner and operator of senior living communities in the Western U.S. with six communities totaling 639 units under management.