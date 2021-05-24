Lument Arranges $35.6M Construction Loan for Skilled Nursing Facility in Bellefont, Pennsylvania

BELLEFONT, PA. — Lument has arranged a $35.6 million construction loan for Centre Care Rehabilitation and Wellness Service, a 240-bed skilled nursing facility in Bellefonte, located in the central part of the state. The new facility will replace an existing 240-bed property that was deemed unsuitable for substantial renovations due to its age and location. Miles Kingston of Lument arranged the construction financing through First National Bank on behalf of the borrower, Complete Healthcare Resources Eastern.